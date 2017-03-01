Tyrese Gibson is married

Share

The movie star has yet to name the woman who stole his heart.

Fast & Furious star Tyrese Gibson secretly tied the knot on St. Valentine's Day (14Feb17).

The 38-year-old actor/singer took to social media on Tuesday (28Feb17) to reveal he's no longer single, although he stopped short of identifying his bride.

In a video he posted footage from the big day's highlights, including shots of the new Mrs. Gibson, who wore a pink dress.

He teased the big announcement by reposting a Facebook message he once wrote to his "wife of the future".

It read: "I can't tell you how crazy my life is right now... I've shared with you guys it's VERY important when you pray to pray 'specific' prayers... and God will specifically bless you with all that your heart desires.

"Message to my wife of the future... I just finished designing our private SPA it's called #TheVSpa in my backyard... (I'm) a KING seeking my QUEEN... I'm talking a REAL WOMAN... Not just a pretty face... A classy, sophisticated women with an angel heart..."

He added he was looking for a "woman soooooo lady like and in tune with her femininity that she doesn't have an aggressive bone in her body", adding, "She lets a King be a KING!!!!!!"

Tyrese was married once before - to first wife Norma. The union lasted less than two years and ended in divorce in 2009. The former couple shares a nine-year-old daughter, named Shayla.

Gibson has also made it no secret he has always been in love with actress Taraji P. Henson ever since they teamed up on the big screen in 2001 movie Baby Boy.

