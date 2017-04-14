Tyson Beckford: 'Chippendales run keeps me in shape'

Share

The star sticks to a protein-packed diet to help maintain his buff physique.

Model and actor Tyson Beckford works out three times a day to keep himself in tip-top condition for his new stint as a member of the Chippendales.

The star previously joined the Las Vegas male stripper troupe for a three-week stint as a guest performer back in 2015, and after breaking ticket sale records, he was invited back to tantalize fans for a three-month run.

Tyson recently kicked off his residency at the Rio All-Suite Hotel and Casino, and the hunk reveals his strict gym routine is helping him maintain his muscles so fans get exactly what they pay for.

"I love the camaraderie of being with the guys," he said on talk show The View as he explained why he decided to return for a second round of shows. "I just love performing, and also, it keeps me in shape - I work out three times a day for this show! And I'm 46!"

Tyson continued, "I do my normal afternoon work out, then I do a work out before the show, and then I do a work out before the second show; we do two shows a night, except for Sundays, (when there's) one show."

The star insists stripping is no easy task because the show's choreographed dances are hard work, too.

"I'm working out all day!" he laughed.

And Tyson admits when he's not in the gym or onstage, he's usually packing on the protein.

"I come back off this show and I eat all the time; I eat pretty clean," he shared. "I eat probably about five meals a day. I have a meal plan so I'm constantly eating.

"This time I'm bigger, I'm like, 210 (pounds) now, whereas last time I did it (stripping with the Chippendales), I was 190."

