Uma Thurman and ex-fiance working to reach custody agreement - report

Arpad Busson dismissed claims he was not happy when Uma Thurman fell pregnant with their daughter.

Actress Uma Thurman and her ex-fiance Arpad Busson are reportedly working to reach a custody agreement after squabbling over their daughter.

The Kill Bill star and the French businessman have been embroiled in a legal wrangle over four-year-old Rosalind since 2014, after Busson went to court to demand regular access to his daughter following their split.

An initial deal was agreed in September, 2015, but the former couple has since fallen out again, with Busson objecting to Thurman's request to take Luna with her to Europe, while she works on a movie.

The custody trial kicked off in New York last week (beg16Jan17), and on Monday (23Jan17) Uma and Arpad reportedly met with Manhattan Supreme Court Justice Matthew Cooper in a bid to reach a custody agreement before the judge makes his ruling.

"As someone who doesn't know their daughter, who will likely never know their daughter, I would like to give the parents a chance to instead reach a decision made by the two people who know her the most," Cooper said, according to the New York Post's Page Six.

During the hearing, Busson also dismissed Thurman's claims he wasn't happy about when he learned his then-fiancee was pregnant.

"I was overjoyed, I wanted a little girl," he said. "It was a beautiful gift."

Arpad also addressed claims he demanded his daughter should be raised Catholic.

"I'm not asking for her to go into a convent and go into a nunnery, but I would like her to go to mass on big occasions, in a joyful way," he said.

If Uma and Arpad are unable to commit to an agreement, closing statements will be made on Tuesday (24Jan17).

