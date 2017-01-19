Uma Thurman's lawyer takes shots at ex during custody trial testimony

Share

The actress' lawyer wanted to expose Arpad Busson's troubled relationship with his ex, Elle Macpherson.

Uma Thurman's ex-fiance Arpad Busson was quizzed about an alleged addiction to prostitutes and reports suggesting he once threatened his former girlfriend Elle Macpherson as his custody trial with the actress continued.

The Kill Bill star and the French businessman have been embroiled in a legal wrangle over four-year-old Rosalind, aka Luna, since 2014, when Busson went to court to demand regular access to his daughter following their split.

An initial deal was agreed in September, 2015, but the former couple has since fallen out again, with Busson objecting to Thurman's request to take Luna with her to Europe while she works on a movie.

The custody trial kicked off at New York's Manhattan Supreme Court last week (13Jan17), and on Thursday (19Jan17), Busson took the stand, where he was cross-examined by Thurman's lawyer, Eleanor Alter.

During the session, Alter highlighted questionable incidents from Busson's past, which he allegedly shared with Thurman during their relationship.

After Busson admitted to hiring someone to help him cheat on a college admissions test, Alter asked, "Did you also tell Ms. Thurman you had been addicted to prostitutes?", to which he firmly replied, "No."

Judge Matthew Cooper refused to allow Alter to go further with the topic, claiming the "playing field" had been leveled after his attorney, Peter Bronstein, had accused Thurman of frequently taking prescription pills with alcohol to help her cope with a mental illness - allegations she denied.

Alter also broached the subject of Busson's rocky relationship with supermodel Macpherson, with whom he shares two sons.

"You had threatened Ms. Macpherson which caused her to wear a wire," Alter stated, prompting Bronstein to object.

His motion was sustained, but Alter defended her line of questioning, explaining, "He testified to his wonderful relationship with Ms. Macpherson. I think I have a right to inquire that it has not been so wonderful."

During the court hearing, it was also revealed that Busson had demanded to know whenever Macpherson spoke to Thurman, urging his Australian ex to divulge anything the two women discussed.

Busson and Macpherson dated from 1996 to 2005 and are parents to 13-year-old Aurelius and 18-year-old Flynn, who had earlier testified on his father's behalf.

The trial is expected to last two weeks.

