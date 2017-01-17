Uma Thurman testifies in custody trial

Share

The actress was quizzed about her alleged drug and alcohol use.

Uma Thurman has no psychological issues which would impair her from caring for her young daughter, a court has heard.

The Kill Bill star and her ex-fiance Arpad Busson have been embroiled in a legal wrangle over four-year-old Rosalind, aka Luna, since 2014, when the French businessman went to court to demand regular access to their child.

An initial deal was agreed in September, 2015, but the former couple has since fallen out again, with New York-based Arpad objecting to Uma's request to take her daughter to Europe while she works on a movie.

The custody case went to trial in Manhattan Supreme Court on Friday (13Jan17), and on Monday (17Jan17) the actress took the stand to testify. She was quizzed about her alleged drug and alcohol use following accusations from Busson, who claimed she frequently takes prescription pills with alcohol to help her cope with a mental illness.

However, according to the New York Post's Page Six, Thurman has only been diagnosed with attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder and a mild learning disability.

Thurman's attorney, Adam John Wolff, also blasted Busson's lawyer, Peter Bronstein, for questioning Uma about her prescription medication after his client reportedly failed to fill out the portion of a questionnaire pertaining to Busson's medical history and drug and alcohol use. The judge agreed with Wolff.

"Ms. Thurman was very forthcoming, did everything Dr. Weiss did, and you used it against her," Manhattan Supreme Court Matthew Cooper said. "Whereas Mr. Busson said, 'I'm not providing this information,' so basically you have handicapped the other side. You get to rail on about Ms. Thurman's medication but we know nothing about Mr. Busson's."

The judge also interrupted Bronstein when he accused Thurman of taking sleeping medication while consuming alcohol.

"Drugs that half of the people before me take," the judge stated. "I don't see how it's fair that you get to ask these questions about her medication when your client stonewalled the medication issues. It's not right, so I'm going to sustain the objection. Next question."

"Dr. Weiss made it clear than other than ADHD and perhaps anxiety that we all have in New York City there are no psychological issues presented," the judge added.

Bronstein was then allowed to ask Thurman if she mixes drugs and alcohol and if it impairs her ability to function.

"No sir, it does not have an effect on my ability to function," she said.

The trial continues.

Uma and Arpad initially split in 2009, but gave their romance another go and then broke up once and for all in April, 2014. She gave birth to Luna in 2012.

