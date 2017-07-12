Uma Thurman to make Broadway debut

Uma Thurman to make Broadway debut
Uma Thurman
Posted by Cover Media on July 12, 2017 at 10:30 pm
The Kill Bill star will return to the stage for the first time since 1999.

Uma Thurman is set to make her Broadway debut later this year (17).

The Kill Bill star will star in House of Cards creator Beau Willimon's The Parisian Woman when it hits the stage in New York in November (17).

Other cast members will be announced in the near future and the play will be directed by Tony Award-winner Pam MacKinnon.

Uma will portray a Washington, D.C, socialite in the production, inspired by Henri Becque's 1885 drama La Parisienne. Willimon's version debuted at the South Coast Repertory in California in 2013 with Dana Delaney in the lead role.

Announcing her debut in a new interview with The New York Times, Thurman calls the play "contemporary, sharp, witty", adding, "It's a grown-up piece of material. I think it moves beautifully, and I felt like it was a good part for me... I'm looking forward to something of real depth and complexity."

Uma isn't completely new to the Big Apple stage - she appeared in a 1999 off-Broadway adaptation of Moliere's The Misanthrope and admits the role made her a better actress.

"It was a very long time ago, and certainly it was a very difficult piece to do," she told the Times. "It was a baptism of sorts. I worked with lots of really great actors, but I couldn't have chosen something more difficult, and I learned a lot."

Uma was linked to Willimon's play last year, but a horse-riding accident sidelined her Broadway plans.

The Parisian Woman is scheduled to open at a theatre to be announced on 30 November (17).

© Cover Media

Related news

Topless protesters disrupt Woody Allen concert

Posted on 12/07/2017
Two women, who belong to the German branch of feminist group Femen, have launched a protest against Woody Allen.

Ariana Grande officially named honorary Manchester citizen

Posted on 12/07/2017
Ariana Grande's actions helping the victims of the attacks on her concert in Manchester, England has earned her praise from local politicians.

Woody Harrelson can't remember details of wild night spent with three women

Posted on 12/07/2017
Woody Harrelson has opened up about how his drinking got him into big trouble with his wife Laura 15 years ago.

The Beat Fan Club

Contests

Text to 92925

'Weather'

To get the 24 hour forecast

'DJ'

For the last 5 songs played

Photos

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton's Marriage

All photo albums

Facebook