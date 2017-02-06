Usher and Ludacris consoled by Mark Wahlberg after Super Bowl loss

Share

Usher and Ludacris have been on the receiving end of Mark Wahlberg "rubbing in" the New England Patriots' Super Bowl victory.

Mark Wahlberg was quick to "console" Usher and Ludacris after their team lost the Super Bowl on Sunday (05Feb17).

Despite leaving the game early with his family after one of his sons fell ill, it looks as though the 45-year-old actor tuned in to watch the New England Patriots emerge victorious against the Atlanta Falcons in the National Football League (NFL) showdown.

Not everyone was thrilled about the win though, as Mark revealed snapshots from a video call with music star Usher on his Instagram page.

"Trying to console my guy @usher. All love!" the Ted star captioned a shot of the Yeah singer resting a hand on his head.

Sharing the opposite perspective, Usher also uploaded a photo in which the actor is smirking at the camera.

"Can't win them all. Congrats to the Pats. We will RISE UP and comeback stronger! Mark, we're coming for that (cup emoji) in 2018, lol (laugh out loud)! #ATLUnited," the star responded.

Rapper Ludacris also received sympathy from the Deepwater Horizon actor, though he found it funny and uploaded a picture of himself grinning at the Hollywood star via a video call.

"So of course he would call to Rub it in. Meanwhile I'm laughing to keep myself from crying. Damn This Hurts," Ludacris wrote, complete with crying laughter emojis.

Ludacris put on a pre-game performance ahead of Sunday's big event, while Usher made sure he sat in the crowd for the fun.

"The day has come! I've been waiting for this moment since I was 5 yrs old!! Thank you Edward Dada for recreating this jacket! #BeenWaitingForThisMoment #RiseUp #InBrotherHood #SB51 (sic)" he captioned a shot of himself wearing a red Atlanta Falcons jacket at the game next to a flashback photo from his childhood, in a similar, smaller version of the jacket.

© Cover Media