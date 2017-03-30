Usher remembers late stepson on what would have been his 16th birthday

Share

Usher and his ex-wife Tameka Foster both remembered Kile Glover in moving messages on their social media as they marked what would have been his 16th birthday.

The No Limit singer posted a snap of a smiling Kile, the son of his ex-wife Tameka Foster, on his Instagram page, alongside the moving message: "Though you’re gone you still live in my mind. The only thing we ran out of is time. Since you left I ain’t been quite the same. I wonder if you miss me, do I make you proud. Know you’re watching me, I feel your spirit. I keep you right by my side. #Stronger Happy 16th Birthday, Kile$. We miss you."

Tameka also took to her social media to remember her son, sharing a picture which read: "Someone I love was born today".

She wrote alongside the image: "As mothers we are merely vessels... Incredibly special because we are chosen by Jehovah God to carry these wonderful little humans. I'm grateful for each boy that God appointed (anointed:) me to carry. Kile was the most creative, genius, song bird, both funny and handsome... I'm so grateful for my time with him.

"I can smile today because I never missed a beat as his Mother. He knew DAILY that I loved him SOOOO much. Be affectionate, listen to and love on your 'heartbeats' every chance you get. I take comfort in the fact that he knew that he was my Heartbeat. I verbally told and showed him. Can't wait to reunite."

Kile was left brain-dead from injuries sustained when an inner tube he was riding was hit by a jet ski. The tube was being pulled by a pontoon boat on Lake Lanier in Georgia.

He was just 11 years old when he died in July, 2012.

Usher's family friend Jeffrey Hubbard was found guilty of homicide by vessel in 2014, as well as injury by vessel and unlawful operation of a personal watercraft in relation to Kile's death. He was sentenced to four years in prison, followed by 15 years of probation.

