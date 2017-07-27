Val Kilmer regrets bad attitude and difficult reputation

Share

The movie star is hoping to reprise his Top Gun character in Tom Cruise's new movie.

Val Kilmer regrets the on-set feuds with directors and producers, which have led to his reputation as a troublemaker.

The movie star's bad attitude once earned him the nickname 'Psycho Kilmer' in Hollywood circles, but he insists he just wanted to be the best actor he could be.

Asked about his reputation as one of the most difficult movie stars in a Reddit Ask Me Anything chat, the Batman Forever star responded: "I didn't do enough hand holding and flattering and reassuring to the financiers. I only cared about the acting and that didn't translate to caring about the film or all that money."

He also accepts some of the risks he took in trying to nail characters were "foolish", adding, "I understand that now.

"Sometimes, when you are the head of a project and the lead actor is usually the reason a film is being made, unless it's a superstar director, then it's only fair to make people feel good and happy they are at work. I was often unhappy trying to make pictures better."

Kilmer is currently on the comeback trail after battling oral cancer and recently confessed he'd love to be part of a planned Top Gun sequel, which Tom Cruise is developing.

Cruise recently revealed he is ready to return to the big screen as ace pilot Lt. Pete 'Maverick' Mitchell in a follow-up to his hit 1986 film and will begin filming the movie in the next year. Kilmer starred alongside Cruise in the original and he wants to reprise his role as Tom 'Iceman' Kazanski.

"Still got it... just sayin...," he wrote on Twitter in June (17) while wearing a shirt with a picture of Kazanski on it.

In May (17), the actor posted a similar photo on Instagram, and added the caption: "Friends said it's official - #TOPGUN2 was announced today. I'm ready Tom - still got my top gun plaque! Still got the moves! Still got it!"

The 1986 movie also featured Tom Skerritt, Anthony Edwards, and Kelly McGillis.

