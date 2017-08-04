Vanity Fair shares Angelina Jolie interview transcript after she disputes 'money' casting game

Share

Vanity Fair magazine are standing by their story about Angelina Jolie and the casting method she used for new movie First They Killed My Father.

Vanity Fair magazine editors have shared a transcript of their interview with Angelina Jolie after she insisted they misrepresented the 'money game' she used to cast orphans in her film.

In a cover interview with the publication, Angelina revealed how she had chosen untrained actress Sareum Srey Moch to play the child version of her Cambodian friend, Loung Ung, the main character in her latest film project First They Killed My Father.

According to editors at the magazine, the Salt star described how she played a game with the impoverished Cambodian youngsters, placing money on a table so that the child took the cash then "catching" them taking the money and forcing them to give it back.

Following the publication of the interview, Angelina released a statement saying she was "upset" that the casting method had been misrepresented, adding that the game was a "pretend exercise in an improvisation" and the children were surrounded by their caretakers during the making of the movie.

The dispute continued on Thursday (03Aug17) as Vanity Fair bosses released a transcript of the interview between Angelina and writer Evgenia Peretz.

"We just went in and - you just go in and do some auditions with the kids. And it’s not really an audition with children. We had this game where it would be - and I wasn't there and they didn't know what they were really doing," Angelina said in the word-for-word transcript of the exchange. "They kind of said, 'Oh, a camera's coming up and we want to play a game with you.' And the game for that character was 'We're going to put some money on the table. Think of something that you need that money for.' Sometimes it was money, sometimes it was a cookie. 'And then take it.' And then we would catch them. 'We're going to catch you, and we'd like you to try to lie that you didn't have it.'"

Magazine editors added that they stand by the story as it was published. They also claim that Angelina's lawyer had been in contact and asked them to remove said paragraph from the online version of the story, as well as publish a prominent statement in the October edition of the magazine and website under the title "Angelina Jolie Correction".

Angelina has yet to respond to this latest turn of events.

