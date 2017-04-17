Venus Williams doesn’t wear the same outfit twice

Share

Venus Williams doesn’t dwell on her fashion faux pas.

Venus and her sister Serena are two of the biggest names in the tennis world, but away from the court Venus has also carved out a successful career as a clothes and interior designer.

She created sports label EleVen 10 years ago and recently released the brand’s spring 17 line, which has a focus on a new black and white swirly “Intrepid” print, plus pops of bright pink and lemon shades.

Aside from workout gear, Venus loves to get dressed up, but admits you’ll never see her in the same thing twice.

“Oh, man! There isn’t really anything,” she told Refinery29 when asked what wardrobe piece she’s wearing the most right now. “How I operate is: Once I’ve created a look, I’m done with it, so I have to create a new combination. So, a lot of things don’t get worn often in my closet. It’s all about being as creative as I can be.

“No! The same exact combination of clothes never, never happens again once I’ve worn it!”

Venus burst onto the tennis scene in 1994 at the age of 14, and has gone on to be ranked World number one by the Women's Tennis Association on three occasions, win seven Grand Slam singles titles and five Wimbledon singles.

Looking back at her early tennis outfits, the 36-year-old admits she definitely got it wrong now and again.

"Of course! Who hasn’t? I try not to live like that anymore,” she said of style regrets. “I try not to focus on my style faux pas. In the '80s and ‘90s, there were a lot of faux pas, so that means we all have regrets: I love the ‘80s, but it didn’t always look great."

