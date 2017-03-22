Venus Williams eyeing up Tom Ford partnership

Share

Venus Williams would like to add men's clothes and childrenswear to her EleVen offerings.

Venus Williams would love to create a men’s collection with Tom Ford.

The tennis ace has also been scoring off the court in the style stakes thanks to her label EleVen, which has been producing stylish activewear since 2007, and made its New York Fashion Week debut in 2012.

Venus recently launched her spring 2017 collection, titled Intrepid, and she’s already eyeing up future fashion ventures.

“I think it’d be really cool to do a men’s collection with Tom Ford: I eventually want to move beyond the women’s arena and bring men’s designs to EleVen - there’s no limit!” she exclaimed to Refinery29, adding childrenswear is also on her agenda.

“Yes, I think we’ll do that down the road as well. It’s important for young people to be well and healthy; if you do that when you’re young, it translates to (being active) the rest of your life.”

Landing Tom as a design partner may not be such a pipe dream as the 36-year-old has a long history of working with some of the world’s top designers. She’s previously collaborated with Ralph Lauren and Diane von Furstenberg to create high-end tennis clothes, and admits it would be great to get a top fashion name on board at EleVen.

"It’s definitely something I should be working on, ha!” she laughed. “Sometimes, I’m just focused on what I’m doing for the brand, so I'll forget about collaborations. That can be one of the most fun parts of design - being able to have someone push you and for you to push them, so you can try to create something you haven’t done before.”

