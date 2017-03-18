Victoria and David Beckham pride themselves on children's good behavior

Share

The stars will celebrate their 18th wedding anniversary this summer (17).

Victoria Beckham and her husband David consider themselves successful as parents as long as their children are "nice" and "well-behaved".

The former Spice Girls singer-turned-fashion designer shares four kids with retired soccer ace David: sons Brooklyn, 18, Romeo, 14, and Cruz, 12, as well as daughter Harper, five.

Victoria admits the stars are both fairly strict parents and have always underlined the importance of education to their brood, but the couple prides itself more on how the youngsters present themselves both in private and in public.

"I'm definitely not a pushover, and neither is David," she insisted on breakfast show Today. "We are strict with the children; they are happy kids but they are very, very polite children.

"They work hard at school; they know that they have to work hard, homework has to be done on time. We are constantly checking their grades at school. We're always at parents' evening, and the most important question we always have is, 'Are they nice kids and are they well-behaved?'. It's not about how academic are they."

Victoria reveals they balance out their strict parenting by ensuring they have fun together at home whenever they have some downtime.

"It's a really happy household," she smiled. "There's always music on; we're always singing and dancing."

And the 42-year-old insists she couldn't do it without David by her side.

"He's my soulmate. We really compliment each other," she gushed. "He's the most incredible husband, fantastic father. He inspires me every day, not just seeing him with the children and how he treats me... it just works. We're lucky to have each other."

