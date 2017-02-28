Victoria Beckham and Naomi Campbell attend Franca Sozzani memorial

Share

The guest list for the mass read like a who's who in fashion.

Victoria Beckham and supermodels Naomi Campbell and Kate Moss gathered in Milan, Italy on Monday (27Feb17) to salute late Italian Vogue Editor Franca Sozzani at a special memorial.

The beloved journalist died in December (16) at the age of 66 after battling a year-long illness, and two months later, her nearest and dearest attended a mass at the Milan Cathedral, known as the Duomo, to honor her memory.

Former Spice Girls star-turned-fashion designer Victoria was photographed attending in a long-sleeved navy dress with dark sunglasses, while Stella McCartney clutched Kate's arm as they arrived, dressed in all black.

Naomi was spotted at the Duomo with Italian fashion designer Donatella Versace and British style guru Edward Enninful, while Giorgio Armani, Valentino Garavani, model/singer Carla Bruni, Vogue boss Anna Wintour, and pop star Rita Ora, were also guests at the service, held during Milan Fashion Week.

Rita later took to Instagram to share a black and white photo of herself after the event.

"Honoring Franca Sozzani and her legacy today in Milan," she captioned the shot.

Beckham previously paid tribute to Sozzani following her passing with a sweet snap on social media.

"I had the privilege of spending time with Franca over the years," she wrote beside the picture of the two friends. "Not enough time as it now so sadly transpires.

"Whenever I was with her I was mesmerized by her strength of character, her charitable work, her creative vision. She encouraged me and inspired me whenever we spoke. What a legacy she leaves behind. RIP."

Kanye West and Madonna also offered up tributes online.

