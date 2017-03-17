  • Home
Victoria Beckham creates Target line for bargain hunters

Victoria Beckham
Posted by Cover Media on March 17, 2017 at 4:00 am
The former Spice Girl is taking her high-end fashion to the masses.

Victoria Beckham is excited average women and moms will be able to afford her new Target store designs.

The VBxTarget collection is a 200-piece line that debuts on 9 April (17), with prices ranging from $20 to $70 for women's items, and $6 to $30 for creations for girls, toddlers and babies.

With a typical Victoria Beckham dress retailing for more than $1000, the new collection marks a big leap into affordable fashion for the pop star-turned-designer.

Launching the line in Manhattan on Wednesday (15Mar17), Victoria told WomensWearDaily: “I wanted to do a collection for a woman who doesn’t want to pay so much."

She is also thrilled to be offering matching mommy-and-me dresses in the line, including one in black with a white collar and rabbit designs on each collar's point.

“It was about celebrating my relationship with Harper," Victoria smiles.

Five-year-old Harper, Victoria's fourth child and first daughter with husband David Beckham, proved a huge inspiration for the collection in several ways.

“It’s about the things we did, like press flowers,” added the fashionista, highlighting a clear raincoat with black edging and see-through pockets containing pieces made to look like flower petals.

Victoria insists that children know at a young age what they like to wear, and her daughter is clearly no exception.

"Kids want to be comfortable," she adds. "I’ve taken everything I learned as a mom and put it into the collection.”

There are also some nods to Victoria's British background, including fabric featuring a teapot design and dresses made of a painted English floral print. She has also included some fun references to her grown-up collections, including a personal preference, scalloped edges, and plenty of bumblebees - a favorite creature feature of the designer.

The only problem Victoria had with the collection was keeping the price down: “We went back and forth about how to make that work within the cost constraints,” she says.

The entire Target line will also be available on Victoria's own website.

© Cover Media

