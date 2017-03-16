Victoria Beckham launches new Target collection with Spice Girls hit

Share

Spice Up Your Life features as the soundtrack to the fashion icon's new ad.

Victoria Beckham can't escape the Spice Girls - the new ad for her upcoming clothing collection at Target features the girl power group's Spice Up Your Life hit.

The retired pop star-turned-fashionista, formerly known as Posh Spice, debuted the new ad on Instagram on Wednesday (15Mar17), and she seems more than happy to revel in her past music glory.

The ad, shot by Willy Vanderperre, features grown-up models and kids running around in her fun, summer clothes, created exclusively for Target.

Victoria captioned her first Target ad: "My first ever TV advert for #VBxTarget! So much fun with @targetstyle x VB See it now at victoriabeckham.com/target TURN IT UP and #spiceupyourlife."

The former Spice Girls star first revealed plans for a Target line last year (Oct16). The VBxTarget collection will be available in stores from 9 April (17).

Victoria won't be returning to her Spice Girls past onstage any time soon - she nixed the idea of a 20th anniversary reunion tour last year (16) and has made it clear she wants no part of a 2017 get-together.

As a result, her former bandmates Melanie Brown, Emma Bunton, and Geri Horner are planning to tour without Beckham and another hold-out, Melanie Chisholm, as GEM.

The fashion icon last performed as a member of the Spice Girls when the group reunited to belt out Spice Up Your Life at the 2012 London Summer Olympics closing ceremony.

She reportedly launched legal action recently to halt her bandmates in GEM from singing the group's famous hits.

According to The Sun newspaper, she is refusing to let the trio use any songs on which she has a writing credit.

A source told the newspaper the mother-of-four is resorting to "aggressive legal letters" to stop Mel B, Geri and Emma.

As well as having writing credits on Spice Girls hits, Victoria also co-owns the companies which control the band’s legacy and finances.

"I do think they should sing their own material though, because what we did in the Spice Girls was so special," she told British TV presenter Claudia Winkleman. "If they sang Spice Girls songs I think I might be a bit sad."

