Victoria Beckham misses living in Los Angeles

The fashionista tries to get back to her second home as often as possible and misses the weather and the hiking.

Victoria Beckham still feels connected to Los Angeles after leaving the city behind four years ago.

The former Spice Girls star and her husband David Beckham now call London home but the fashion forward star misses her former home, and tries to get back to the West Coast whenever she can.

“We love London, but will always come back here to visit as we feel so connected to the city,” Beckham told The Hollywood Reporter while promoting her new Target clothing line in L.A.

The former singer and the retired soccer star called the Bel Air neighborhood home from 2008 to 2013, while he was playing for the L.A. Galaxy, and the couple and their kids frequently return for vacations. Last year (16), the pair spent the entire summer in Los Angeles.

The fashion icon could think of no better place to launch her new collection than the city she now misses dearly.

“It feels like a second home," Beckham said. "I miss it here. We’re a very outdoorsy family, so I’d say what we miss most is being able to get out into the hills and hike.”

The line, which will debut on Sunday (09April17), offers affordable looks for women of various sizes.

“For a while now, I have wanted to offer something to a wider group of women, who either don’t want to or can’t afford to spend designer prices,” Beckham said.

“It has always been important to me that my designs reach women all over the world,” she added. “Target typically offers a range of sizes in their design partnerships, and I’m glad we could include them.”

It appears all the Beckhams are back in Los Angeles - David and his sons were spotted at the Los Angeles Dodgers baseball season opener on Monday (03Apr17).

