Victoria Beckham receives sweet birthday wish from daughter Harper

The birthday girl's former Spice Girls bandmates also shared messages to her online.

Victoria Beckham was overcome with emotion on Monday (17Apr17) after her little girl Harper delivered a cute rendition of Happy Birthday to celebrate her mother turning 43.

The former Spice Girls star-turned-fashion designer took to Instagram to share video footage of the sweet surprise, for which her five-year-old daughter donned a white dress and wore her hair in braids as she stood against a purple background to sing to her mom.

Harper then blew a kiss into the camera to close the clip.

"I love u (sic)," Victoria captioned the post, as she tagged her husband David and their sons Brooklyn, Romeo, and Cruz, and added a string of heart emojis.

David and Victoria's kids had also decorated the fridge at their Los Angeles home with photos and handwritten messages for their mom, which included, "We love you mummy", and "Happy Birthday".

Meanwhile, retired soccer ace David Beckham shared his birthday wish to his wife online, too, writing, "Happy birthday to An amazing mummy , wife and friend .. We Love you Have a beautiful day x @victoriabeckham".

The gushing message was accompanied by a photo of Victoria pulling a funny face as she posed in a black patent leather catsuit on the set of the Spice Girls video Say You'll Be There back in 1996.

Victoria's ex-bandmates Emma Bunton and Melanie Chisholm also remembered her birthday on Twitter.

"Happy birthday gorgeous lady!," tweeted Emma, aka Baby Spice. "@victoriabeckham Hope you're getting spoilt. Have an amazing birthday week."

And Mel C, known as Sporty Spice, shared a throwback picture of the stars from their Spice Girls heyday and added, "Happy Birthday to my dear friend and Spicy sister @victoriabeckham celebrate in style my love! #memories."

