Victoria Beckham's Carpool Karaoke is actually part of James Corden sketch

Victoria Beckham
Posted by Cover Media on March 31, 2017 at 11:30 am
Mel B can breathe a sigh of relief - Victoria Beckham is not taking part in James Corden's Carpool Karaoke.

Victoria Beckham hit headlines when she announced she was taking part in James Corden's Carpool Karaoke, but now it has been revealed it was actually part of a bigger sketch for the comedian's chat show.

The former Spice Girls star shared a behind-the-scenes look at her work with James being filmed on her Instagram Stories, telling her followers, "So we are here about to shoot Carpool Karaoke", before turning the camera onto James as he got into the driver's seat.

But Thursday night's (30Mar17) edition of The Late Late Show with James Corden revealed Victoria wasn't actually doing Carpool Karaoke - the scenes were part of a hilarious Mannequin skit instead.

James told viewers that both he and Victoria were massive fans of the 1987 Andrew McCarthy-Kim Cattrall film Mannequin, and had decided to film their own take on the story for his show.

In the skit, Victoria plays a mannequin who comes to life and falls in love with James, but he is the only person who can see her as anything other than a dummy.

James is seen laughing and dancing with Victoria in the Late Late Show dressing room, while workers on the show look on in bemusement as all they can see is him having fun with a mannequin.

The host then makes off with the mannequin, and goes for a car ride with her - which is where the Carpool Karaoke segment comes into play. While he and Victoria drive around Los Angeles, James asks her if she wants to listen to some music, before putting on Spice Girls' hit Spice Up Your Life.

Despite the singer belting out the track, when the pair pull up to a traffic light, a passenger in a neighboring car sees James singing along with the mannequin - much to his confusion.

The segment ends with Victoria being reunited with people of her kind - a group of mannequins in a shop window.

The news that Victoria wasn't actually starring in Carpool Karaoke is likely to come as a relief to her former Spice Girls bandmate Mel B, who was apparently "livid" when she found out the initial news.

According to Britain's The Sun newspaper, Mel was left fuming that Victoria was "all of a sudden embracing her Spice Girls past after years of trying to distance herself from the band."

Victoria and Mel C were the two Spice Girl members who refused to get involved in a reunion to celebrate the 20th anniversary of the release of hit song Wannabe, leading to a rift between the group.

© Cover Media

