Victoria Beckham set to join James Corden for Carpool Karaoke

Victoria Beckham teased her upcoming appearance on Carpool Karaoke on Instagram Stories on Wednesday (29Mar17).

Victoria Beckham will be showing off her vocal talents when she joins James Corden for Carpool Karaoke later this year (17).

The 42-year-old is better known for her fashion career than her singing capabilities these days. But she will be dusting off her vocal chords when she takes a seat beside fellow Brit James for an upcoming edition of his Carpool Karaoke sketch in Los Angeles, which sees him drive around a musical star, with the pair both singing along to the person's hits.

Victoria will no doubt be singing the most famous tracks from her time with the Spice Girls, as well as her short-lived solo career, which saw her spawn just one hit - Out of Your Mind.

The mother-of-four revealed her involvement in the sketch by sharing a behind-the-scenes look at it being filmed on her Instagram Stories. The clip began with Victoria having her make-up perfected, while hairdresser Ken Paves worked on her locks. She then shot a video of herself in the passenger seat of the car, telling the camera: "So we are here about to shoot Carpool Karaoke", before turning the camera onto James as he got into the driver's seat.

Victoria also shared a picture of herself and James on her Instagram account, with the snap showing the fashionista wearing a crisp white shirt and mint green pleated skirt as James stood laughing behind her. "What is so funny @j_corden X VB," she captioned the image.

Victoria's decision to do Carpool Karaoke is likely to come as a shock to fans, considering she turned down the chance to take part in the Spice Girls' anniversary reunion to concentrate on her career as a designer.

Among the other stars to take part in Carpool Karaoke are Adele, One Direction, Mariah Carey, Elton John and Take That, whose recent stint on the show was to raise money for Comic Relief's Red Nose Day.

