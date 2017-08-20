Victoria Beckham shares teary-eyed picture with Brooklyn as they celebrate his exam results

Share

Victoria Beckham couldn't hold back her emotions after learning of son Brooklyn's A-Level results.

Proud Victoria Beckham took to Instagram on Friday (18Aug17) to share a gushing post about son Brooklyn's A-Level results.

The emotional mom shared a picture of herself and Brooklyn, 18, with the snap showing her looking teary-eyed after learning how well her son had done in his latest exams - the final exams British students take as part of their high school journey.

“We are all so proud of you Brooklyn," Victoria, 43, wrote alongside the picture. "Amazing A level results and off to college. We love you so much and will miss you. #yesiamcrying #emotional.”

In just a few weeks, Brooklyn will jet off to New York where he will be studying photography and he confessed in a recent interview with GQ that he is "nervous" about the move and his mum was "upset" that he would be leaving the family home.

“But it's really exciting," he smiled. "I kind of live in the moment. I don't think people in New York will annoy me, and I feel like when I go there, I'll meet lifelong friends.”

The move comes amid rumors Brooklyn has rekindled his relationship with American actress Chloe Moretz, after the pair were apparently seen getting close at a party recently.

A source told British newspaper The Sun that the couple were openly telling guests they were giving their relationship another shot.

"Brooklyn and Chloe arrived together and she was chatting with other guests about how they had got back together," the source claimed.

"He was much more open about their relationship than him. They seemed very comfortable together. It was quite a wild party but they were both being quite chill and low key."

Chloe has also re-followed Brooklyn on Instagram after reportedly unfriending him following their first break-up.

Brooklyn was also recently romantically linked to singer Madison Beer, but Justin Bieber's protege admitted that while she was "crushing" on the teen, she hasn't got time for a relationship right now.

© Cover Media