Victoria Beckham to be given OBE - report
Posted by Cover Media on December 28, 2016 at 3:30 pm
Victoria Beckham is reportedly set to be honored in the Queen's New Year's Honours List.

Victoria Beckham is reportedly set to be made an Officer of the Order of the British Empire (OBE) in Queen Elizabeth II's New Year's Honours List.

The pop star-turned-designer will be feted for her services to fashion and her charity work, according to the MailOnline.

"Victoria is incredibly proud of the fashion brand she has built and ever thankful for her amazing team," an insider said, adding the 42-year-old is "delighted and humbled for the recognition".

Victoria is said to have told her family during their Christmas break to the Maldives, where the Beckhams are holidaying with celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay and his family.

The source continued that being recognized for her charity efforts has made Victoria all the more happy.

"She is especially thrilled that her philanthropic work as a UNAIDS goodwill ambassador, creating a voice and awareness for women with HIV that suffer prejudice and discrimination, has been recognized in this way," the source continued.

Victoria's husband David was made an OBE in 2003 for his services to football.

Victoria started her career as a member of the mega successful British girl band Spice Girls, before embarking on a career in fashion. She launched her eponymous label in 2008, which has become a New York Fashion Week staple and celebrity favorite, with fans including Eva Longoria, Blake Lively and Jennifer Lopez.

The mother-of-four juggles her fashion empire with her charity work with the United Nations (U.N.). Victoria was named a U.N. Goodwill Ambassador in 2014 and she was recently joined by her eldest son, 17-year-old Brooklyn, on an official trip to Kenya.

