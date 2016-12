Share

Testing the booby traps featured in the classic 1990 film.

Could you survive the traps set for the burglars in Home Alone? This youtuber bets you can’t! In a Mythbusters-like test of some of the booby traps featured in the film, he demonstrates why they’re impractical, impossible or just downright dangerous!

But we kind of knew that already, haha! Either way, it’s fun to watch.

