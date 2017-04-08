Vin Diesel: 'Feud between me and The Rock has been blown out of proportion'

Share

The actor insists he and his Furious 8 co-star Dwayne are "close".

Vin Diesel is playing down his feud with Fast & Furious castmate Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson, insisting the two Hollywood stars are actually really close.

Movie bosses at Universal are reportedly keeping the two action men away from each other as they promote The Fate of the Furious for fear their 2016 feud will overshadow the blockbuster's release.

Johnson and Diesel, who become rivals in the new movie, famously fell out last year (16), shortly after filming wrapped, with Dwayne taking aim at Vin for his alleged bad behavior and timekeeping on set.

"My female co-stars are always amazing, and I love 'em," the former wrestler wrote in a Facebook post. "My male co-stars however are a different story."

He went on to add some are "chicken s**t" and "candy a**es".

The Facebook attack reportedly led to a showdown between Diesel and Johnson on set, and Vin, who is one of the new film's producers, was singled out as the source of Johnson's social media outburst.

In August (16), Universal bosses insisted the actors had put the past behind them, and on the eve of a red carpet showdown at The Fate of the Furious premiere in New York on Saturday (08Apr17), Vin insists the feud between himself and Johnson has been blown out of proportion.

"I don't think the world really realizes how close we are, in a weird way," the actor told USA Today. "I think some things may be blown out of proportion. I don't think that was his intention. I know he appreciates how much I work this franchise. In my house, he's Uncle Dwayne.

"I protect the franchise. I protect everybody including Dwayne. I protected Dwayne more than he'll ever know. And it doesn't matter. He doesn't have to know. But he appreciates it. He knows it. Dwayne has only got one Vin in his life. Dwayne Johnson only has one big brother in this film world and that's me."

"I'm always rooting for Dwayne," he added. "I'm the first multicultural megastar in Hollywood. They didn't exist. To see another multicultural star come up is something I am very proud of... It's not always easy being an alpha."

