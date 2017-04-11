Vin Diesel: 'Paul Walker's mother comforted me after his death'

Share

Vin Diesel constantly thought of his pal Paul Walker during the filming of Fate of the Furious.

Paul Walker's grieving mother comforted Vin Diesel for losing "his other half" at the time of her son's death.

The Fast and Furious actor has revealed how he flew from Atlanta to see Cheryl Walker after the tragic road accident in November 2013 which claimed Paul's life. In an interview with SiriusXM Entertainment on Monday (10Apr17), the 49-year-old actor revealed instead of being a comfort to the mother of five, she consoled him over the loss, and even apologized to him.

“And I said, ‘Why?’” Diesel told host Maria Menounos, explaining he still thinks of the late actor often.

“Why are you apologizing to me? And she says to me, ‘Because you lost your other half,'" explained the actor, who has named his two-year-old daughter Pauline after his friend. “At that moment it was like I had just realized she was telling me something I wasn’t even aware of. I wasn’t aware of how profound the loss was.”

Diesel explained the loss of his pal, with whom he worked on five of the first six Fast and Furious instalments, still haunts him, and he constantly thought of him during the filming of the eighth instalment in the franchise.

“There wasn’t a day, there wasn’t a scene, there wasn’t a second where I didn’t have Paul with me in the making of this movie," he shared.

Three years on from his death, Paul is still a constant presence among the stars, and the Fate of the Furious (aka Fast and the Furious 8), which stars Dwayne Johnson, Charlize Theron and Nathalie Emmanuel, includes “the greatest tribute” to the late actor at the end of the film, Diesel has confirmed.

At the Los Angeles premiere over the weekend (08-09Apr17), which was attended by Cheryl and Paul's daughter Meadow, Diesel paid tribute to the actor he calls his "brother.”

“I just want you to know, there wasn’t a second we made this movie, not a minute... not a day that went by that we weren’t thinking about our brother, Pablo, and how to bring him into the movie and how to represent him and to make something that he will be proud of,” he said. “Pablo, I hope you are proud tonight.”

The Fate of the Furious hits theaters from Friday (14Apr17).

