Vin Diesel to perform at 2017 Billboard Latin Music Awards

The actor recently recorded a remix to Selena Gomez's song It Ain't Me with DJ Kygo.

Vin Diesel will reportedly show off his musical skills as a performer at the 2017 Billboard Latin Music Awards later this month (Apr17).

Details about the upcoming performance have not been released, but in a recent Los Angeles Times interview, it was revealed the Furious 7 star had been working with DJ Steve Aoki on new music.

"What Vin brought to the table, I've never experienced before," the DJ said. "I think it's going to blow people's minds."

The movie tough guy was added to the prizegiving's line-up as a performer this week (ends14Apr17), joining fellow new additions Daddy Yankee, J Balvin, Wisin, Banda MS, and Nicky Jam, among others.

Actors Kate del Castillo and Carlos Ponce will host the Miami, Florida event on 27 April (17), with guest presenters including pop star Sofia Reyes, pop duo Sin Bandera, and musician Juan Luis Guerra.

Meanwhile, Vin recently praised reggaeton singer/songwriter Nicky, his co-star in xXx: Return of Xander Cage, for helping to boost his confidence with the new musical endeavor as he revealed his studio sessions with another dance star, Kygo.

"I gotta say, no one has made me feel more comfortable about actually recording music than my brother @nickyjampr he has a brilliant approach, where he says let's just go have fun, if we are lucky we make magic," he wrote on Instagram earlier this year (17). "Well his effect was so strong that I went into a studio with Kygo this week who handed me a song that I never heard. Surprised myself. Go to my Facebook page. It is coming."

The 49-year-old teamed up with Norwegian DJ Kygo for a remix of Selena Gomez's song It Ain't Me in February (17).

"All love," Diesel wrote alongside a video for the track on Facebook. The footage featured behind-the-scenes photos of the actor in the recording studio, along with touching snaps of Diesel embracing his collaborator.

He also shared a photo from the recording session on Instagram, where he confessed he had been pushed to experiment.

"WOW!!!! The new Kygo mix is up on my Facebook page," he captioned the shot. "I stepped out of my comfort zone for this one, haha. Let me know what you think."

"Thank you @kygomusic for producing this 2017 HIT! Thank you for believing in me enough to ask me to sing. Thank you @Selenagomez for bringing that beautiful and magical voice. Pained and celebratory simultaneously. I followed your lead when I went into the booth..."

