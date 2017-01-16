Viola Davis celebrates huge triumph in bid to help starving kids

Share

The actress went to school hungry every day as a child.

Viola Davis is celebrating a $4.6 million victory in her battle to end childhood hunger.

The Golden Globe-winning Fences star is a volunteer ambassador for charity Hunger Is, an organization that aims to provide breakfast for starving children across the U.S.

Bosses at the Albertsons Companies Foundation and the Entertainment Industry Foundation are awarding the non-profit over $4.6 million in grants to be distributed to over 110 American hunger charities, and Viola couldn't be happier about the joint initiative.

"I am overjoyed to witness Hunger Is making a difference on a local level by awarding over $4.6 million in grants to provide more breakfasts to children in need," Davis gushed in a statement to Entertainment Tonight. "I'm so happy to help raise attention and start conversations about the critical issue of childhood hunger in America.

"I was one of the millions of children who went to school hungry every day. I am proud to support an organization that is giving children the fuel that they need to succeed."

In addition to providing hungry schoolchildren with breakfast before they begin their school days, Hunger Is employees are also working to support legislation that offers free meals for students in need, to improve the nutritional value of food served at schools and also to extend school meal programs into winter, spring and summer breaks, when kids are not in class.

Viola, 51, has previously spoken about how not having food in her belly as a little girl adversely impacted her functionality in the classroom.

"Whenever I did have a good meal, I realized the impact of what that meal did for me," she recalled. "It made me come to life. It made me feel alive. It made me feel like a need was being fulfilled. Hunger isn't one of those needs that you can kind of forget about and put into the recesses of your mind. Everything was about fulfilling that need and when it was filled, it just felt like I could get back to my life."

