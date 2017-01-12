Vivica A. Fox: 'I'm looking for a new man'

Vivica A. Fox: 'I'm looking for a new man'
Vivica A. Fox
Posted by Cover Media on January 12, 2017 at 4:00 am
The actress in on the hunt for a fun-loving guy who takes good care of himself.

Vivica A. Fox is looking for a new man in 2017, insisting he must be fun and over 40.

The 52-year-old Kill Bill star, who briefly dated 50 Cent, admits she wants to take a break this year after a busy 2016 and focus on herself - and that means finding a soulmate.

The actress insists she's done with young hunks and now wants a "gentleman" who takes care of himself.

"I'd like to meet a nice partner... someone that's fun, that's outgoing, that's got a great sense of humor, that likes to travel and takes good care of himself," she tells Access Hollywood Live. "I'm trying to date older... I'm trying to find me a nice gentleman; that'll be lovely."

Meanwhile, Vivica is back on good terms with her rapper ex after implying he was secretly gay during a TV interview in 2015.

Her comment sparked a war of words between the former lovers on social media, which concluded earlier this month (02Jan17) when the pair hugged and made up at New York's Madison Square Garden during a New York Knicks game.

"He's someone that regardless that our relationship didn't work out, that I always carry a very special place for him in my heart and I wanted to let him know that," she said. "We had some public beef and we needed to get past that and grow the hell up.

"I gave him a hug and let him know that - that no matter what we go through, I'll always have love for you."

Vivica and 50, real name Curtis Jackson, dated in 2013.

© Cover Media

Related news

50 Cent: 'I am a yoga failure'

Posted on 16/12/2016
The hip hop star fears the ancient practice is too advanced for him.

Rapper 50 Cent hints at music retirement

Posted on 20/12/2016
The rapper is also focusing on his acting career.

Marie Osmond: 'Nutrisystem taught me how to eat'

Posted on 04/01/2017
The singer only wishes the diet plan was around in her twenties.

The Beat Fan Club

Contests

Text to 92925

'Weather'

To get the 24 hour forecast

'DJ'

For the last 5 songs played

Photos

[12 PHOTOS] Obamas Host Final Star-Studded Party

All photo albums

Facebook