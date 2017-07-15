Vogue apologises over Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid 'gender fluidity' comments

Share

When U.S. Vogue labelled Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid's sharing T-Shirts as "gender fluidity," fans took to social media to disagree.

Vogue admitted it "missed the mark" when they wrote that Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid were "embracing gender fluidity" because they share clothes.

The former One Direction singer and his supermodel girlfriend, who have been dating since they met in November 2015, were photographed for the front cover of U.S. Vogue's August edition.

During the interview, Zayn asked Gigi what T-shirt he'd borrowed from her recently, which had promoted the "gender fluidity" suggestion.

"I like that shirt," he had revealed. "And if it's tight on me, so what? It doesn't matter if it was made for a girl."

The couple then spoke of their love for borrowing each other’s clothes.

"It's not about gender," Gigi had suggested. "It's about, like, shapes. And what feels good on you that day. And anyway, it's fun to experiment."

"It can seem like everyone's doing the same thing," Zayn added. "Gender, whatever - you want to make your own statement. You know? You want to feel distinct."

Vogue journalist Maya Singer referred to the conversation as the couple "embracing gender fluidity" which caused an instant backlash from fans who took to social media to correct the magazine by explaining the term refers to people who did not identify as male or female, rather than about clothes swapping.

In an official statement, a representative for Vogue said: "The story was intended to highlight the impact the gender-fluid, non-binary communities have had on fashion and culture.

"We are very sorry the story did not correctly reflect that spirit - we missed the mark. We do look forward to continuing the conversation with greater sensitivity."

