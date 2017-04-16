Warren Beatty: 'Oscars mix-up was chaos'

Share

The actor and his co-presenter Faye Dunaway mistakenly announced La La Land had won Best Picture at this year's (17) Academy Awards.

Warren Beatty recalled how the atmosphere at the Oscars after his Best Picture mix-up was chaos.

The 80-year-old actor ran into trouble when he and co-presenter Faye Dunaway mistakenly announced La La Land as the winner of Best Picture at the Academy Awards back in February (17), when it should have been handed to Moonlight.

The Bonnie and Clyde stars had been handed the wrong envelope by Brian Cullinan from PricewaterhouseCoopers, the accountancy firm who have tabulated the Oscars votes for 83 years. The card they were handed contained the Best Actress winner card naming Emma Stone as the winner, rather than the Best Picture recipient.

During his appearance on The Graham Norton Show on Friday (14Apr17), Beatty described the scene on stage as the infamous mix-up unfolded as "chaos".

Host Graham called it “the TV moment of if not the year, the decade," leading Beatty to cheekily reply, "Not the century?”

It has long been speculated that the Oscar-winning actor passed the buck to his co-presenter Dunaway, leaving her to announce the wrong winner so she would be the one responsible for the error.

However, Beatty insisted he was just following protocol.

"I thought well, maybe this is a misprint. And then, I shouldn’t foul up the show just because someone made a little error," he said. "My instructions were take the envelope when I walked out. I couldn’t have it before that. And then I go out, and then I say something, and then I open the envelope and then I give it to Faye and she then says what it says.”

Beatty, star of films including Bonnie and Clyde, Shampoo, and Reds, has returned to Hollywood after 15 years with his new movie, Rules Don’t Apply, alongside Lily Collins and Alden Ehrenreich.

When asked why he had taken such a long break from filmmaking, Beatty explained his family life with Annette Bening was more important that movie roles.

"We have four kids who are all more interesting to me than any 50 movies, but now we are approaching the empty nest period I’m maybe going to make some movies," he said.

