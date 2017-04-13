Weekly blood tests help Rita Ora stay on top of her health

Share

The pop star admits she used to starve herself.

Singer Rita Ora draws blood on a weekly basis in a bid to find out how she can improve her diet.

The British pop star began to get more serious about what she puts into her body in January (17), when she first decided to visit a specialist doctor who evaluates blood samples to recommend the most nutritional foods for her to eat.

“I have so much more energy, and I really feel better on this plan," the 26-year-old tells Shape magazine before revealing she would regularly undereat in the past. "I’ve been the girl on tour who eats when she can... but you just can’t keep that up. You start thinking, 'I miss feeling good!'

"This past year, I've really been on my game by eating right and going to the gym. As a result, I’m focused now, and I get a lot more done.”

However, the I Will Never Let You Down hitmaker admits motivating herself for exercise sessions is no easy task.

“Sometimes it’s hard," Rita confesses, "I don’t just wake up and run to the gym. When I need to motivate myself to work out, I look at pictures of women like Jennifer Lopez and Kate Beckinsale. They look incredible! If they can look like that, I have no excuse.”

The singer has signed up for circuit training and she can't believe how hot her body is looking these days after staying true to a healthy diet and regular fitness routine.

"With the plan I’m on, you can eat quite a bit as long as you exercise," she explains. "I don’t eat bread or sugar. But I’m not starving myself. I used to be like, ‘I’m not eating!’ Eating isn’t the problem, though. It’s about what your body needs, and everyone’s body is different."

Rita adds: "I love my shape because it’s curvy. I have thighs. I’m a size 28 in jeans. And that’s an average, normal size. I’m proud that I’m normal."

© Cover Media