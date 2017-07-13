Westworld and Saturday Night Live top nominations for 2017 Emmy Awards

Share

Veep, The Handmaid's Tale, and This Is Us are also on course to win big in September.

Hit sci-fi drama Westworld and comedy show Saturday Night Live will lead the way at the 2017 Primetime Emmy Awards after landing 22 nominations each.

Westworld is up for Outstanding Drama Series, competing against Better Call Saul, The Crown, The Handmaid's Tale, House of Cards, Stranger Things, and This Is Us, while its stars Anthony Hopkins, Evan Rachel Wood, Thandie Newton, and Jeffrey Wright have earned acting mentions.

The ladies of Saturday Night Live - Kate McKinnon, Leslie Jones, and Vanessa Bayer - dominate the Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series category, while Alec Baldwin scores a nod in the Outstanding Supporting Actor group for his popular portrayal of President Donald Trump.

Meanwhile, the Outstanding Comedy Series contenders are Atlanta, Black-ish, Master of None, Modern Family, Silicon Valley, Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt, and Veep, which is shortlisted for a total of 17 awards.

The Handmaid's Tale and This Is Us both garnered 11 nods, while other multiple nominees include Big Little Lies, and Stranger Things.

Actors Anna Chlumsky and Shemar Moore helped to announce the contenders in Los Angeles on Thursday (13Jul17).

The 69th annual Primetime Emmy Awards, which celebrates the best in TV, will be hosted by Stephen Colbert at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on 17 September (17).

The nominees for the main categories are:

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series:

Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us

Anthony Hopkins, Westworld

Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul

Matthew Rhys, The Americans

Liev Schreiber, Ray Donovan

Kevin Spacey, House of Cards

Milo Ventimiglia, This Is Us

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series:

Viola Davis, How to Get Away With Murder

Claire Foy, The Crown

Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid's Tale

Keri Russell, The Americans

Evan Rachel Wood, Westworld

Robin Wright, House of Cards

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series:

Jonathan Banks, Better Call Saul

David Harbour, Stranger Things

Ron Cephas Jones, This Is Us

Michael Kelly, House of Cards

John Lithgow, The Crown

Mandy Patinkin, Homeland

Jeffrey Wright, Westworld

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series:

Uzo Aduba, Orange Is the New Black

Millie Bobby Brown, Stranger Things

Ann Dowd, The Handmaid's Tale

Chrissy Metz, This Is Us

Thandie Newton, Westworld

Samira Wiley, Orange Is the New Black

Outstanding Lead Actor In A Comedy Series:

Anthony Anderson, Black-ish

Aziz Ansari, Master of None

Zach Galifianakis, Baskets

Donald Glover, Atlanta

William H. Macy, Shameless

Jeffrey Tambor, Transparent

Outstanding Lead Actress In A Comedy Series:

Jane Fonda, Grace and Frankie

Pamela Adlon, Better Things

Allison Janney, Mom

Ellie Kemper, Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt

Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Veep

Tracee Ellis Ross, Black-ish

Lily Tomlin, Grace and Frankie

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series:

Louie Anderson, Baskets

Alec Baldwin, Saturday Night Live

Tituss Burgess, Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt

Ty Burrell, Modern Family

Tony Hale, Veep

Matt Walsh, Veep

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series:

Vanessa Bayer, Saturday Night Live

Anna Chlumsky, Veep

Kathryn Hahn, Transparent

Leslie Jones, Saturday Night Live

Judith Light, Transparent

Kate McKinnon, Saturday Night Live

Outstanding Lead Actor In A Limited Series Or A Movie:

Riz Ahmed, The Night Of

Benedict Cumberbatch, Sherlock: The Lying Detective

Robert De Niro, The Wizard of Lies

Ewan McGregor, Fargo

Geoffrey Rush, Genius

John Turturro, The Night Of

Outstanding Lead Actress In A Limited Series Or A Movie:

Carrie Coon, Fargo

Felicity Huffman, American Crime

Nicole Kidman, Big Little Lies

Jessica Lange, Feud: Bette and Joan

Susan Sarandon, Feud: Bette and Joan

Reese Witherspoon, Big Little Lies

Outstanding Reality-Competition Program:

The Amazing Race

American Ninja Warrior

Project Runway

RuPaul's Drag Race

Top Chef

The Voice

Outstanding Variety Talk Series:

Full Frontal with Samantha Bee

Jimmy Kimmel Live!

Last Week Tonight with John Oliver

Late Late Show with James Corden

Late Show with Stephen Colbert

Real Time with Bill Maher

Outstanding Limited Series:

Big Little Lies

Fargo

Feud: Bette and Joan

Genius

The Night Of

Outstanding Television Movie:

The Wizard of Lies

Black Mirror

Dolly Parton's Christmas of Many Colors: Circle of Love

The Immortal Life of Henrietta Lacks

Sherlock: The Lying Detective

Outstanding Comedy Series:

Atlanta

Black-ish

Master of None

Modern Family

Silicon Valley

Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt

Veep

Outstanding Drama Series:

Better Call Saul

The Crown

The Handmaid's Tale

House of Cards

Stranger Things

This Is Us

Westworld

