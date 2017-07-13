Westworld and Saturday Night Live top nominations for 2017 Emmy Awards

Hit sci-fi drama Westworld and comedy show Saturday Night Live will lead the way at the 2017 Primetime Emmy Awards after landing 22 nominations each.
Westworld is up for Outstanding Drama Series, competing against Better Call Saul, The Crown, The Handmaid's Tale, House of Cards, Stranger Things, and This Is Us, while its stars Anthony Hopkins, Evan Rachel Wood, Thandie Newton, and Jeffrey Wright have earned acting mentions.
The ladies of Saturday Night Live - Kate McKinnon, Leslie Jones, and Vanessa Bayer - dominate the Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series category, while Alec Baldwin scores a nod in the Outstanding Supporting Actor group for his popular portrayal of President Donald Trump.
Meanwhile, the Outstanding Comedy Series contenders are Atlanta, Black-ish, Master of None, Modern Family, Silicon Valley, Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt, and Veep, which is shortlisted for a total of 17 awards.
The Handmaid's Tale and This Is Us both garnered 11 nods, while other multiple nominees include Big Little Lies, and Stranger Things.
Actors Anna Chlumsky and Shemar Moore helped to announce the contenders in Los Angeles on Thursday (13Jul17).
The 69th annual Primetime Emmy Awards, which celebrates the best in TV, will be hosted by Stephen Colbert at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on 17 September (17).
The nominees for the main categories are:
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series:
Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us
Anthony Hopkins, Westworld
Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul
Matthew Rhys, The Americans
Liev Schreiber, Ray Donovan
Kevin Spacey, House of Cards
Milo Ventimiglia, This Is Us
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series:
Viola Davis, How to Get Away With Murder
Claire Foy, The Crown
Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid's Tale
Keri Russell, The Americans
Evan Rachel Wood, Westworld
Robin Wright, House of Cards
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series:
Jonathan Banks, Better Call Saul
David Harbour, Stranger Things
Ron Cephas Jones, This Is Us
Michael Kelly, House of Cards
John Lithgow, The Crown
Mandy Patinkin, Homeland
Jeffrey Wright, Westworld
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series:
Uzo Aduba, Orange Is the New Black
Millie Bobby Brown, Stranger Things
Ann Dowd, The Handmaid's Tale
Chrissy Metz, This Is Us
Thandie Newton, Westworld
Samira Wiley, Orange Is the New Black
Outstanding Lead Actor In A Comedy Series:
Anthony Anderson, Black-ish
Aziz Ansari, Master of None
Zach Galifianakis, Baskets
Donald Glover, Atlanta
William H. Macy, Shameless
Jeffrey Tambor, Transparent
Outstanding Lead Actress In A Comedy Series:
Jane Fonda, Grace and Frankie
Pamela Adlon, Better Things
Allison Janney, Mom
Ellie Kemper, Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt
Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Veep
Tracee Ellis Ross, Black-ish
Lily Tomlin, Grace and Frankie
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series:
Louie Anderson, Baskets
Alec Baldwin, Saturday Night Live
Tituss Burgess, Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt
Ty Burrell, Modern Family
Tony Hale, Veep
Matt Walsh, Veep
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series:
Vanessa Bayer, Saturday Night Live
Anna Chlumsky, Veep
Kathryn Hahn, Transparent
Leslie Jones, Saturday Night Live
Judith Light, Transparent
Kate McKinnon, Saturday Night Live
Outstanding Lead Actor In A Limited Series Or A Movie:
Riz Ahmed, The Night Of
Benedict Cumberbatch, Sherlock: The Lying Detective
Robert De Niro, The Wizard of Lies
Ewan McGregor, Fargo
Geoffrey Rush, Genius
John Turturro, The Night Of
Outstanding Lead Actress In A Limited Series Or A Movie:
Carrie Coon, Fargo
Felicity Huffman, American Crime
Nicole Kidman, Big Little Lies
Jessica Lange, Feud: Bette and Joan
Susan Sarandon, Feud: Bette and Joan
Reese Witherspoon, Big Little Lies
Outstanding Reality-Competition Program:
The Amazing Race
American Ninja Warrior
Project Runway
RuPaul's Drag Race
Top Chef
The Voice
Outstanding Variety Talk Series:
Full Frontal with Samantha Bee
Jimmy Kimmel Live!
Last Week Tonight with John Oliver
Late Late Show with James Corden
Late Show with Stephen Colbert
Real Time with Bill Maher
Outstanding Limited Series:
Big Little Lies
Fargo
Feud: Bette and Joan
Genius
The Night Of
Outstanding Television Movie:
The Wizard of Lies
Black Mirror
Dolly Parton's Christmas of Many Colors: Circle of Love
The Immortal Life of Henrietta Lacks
Sherlock: The Lying Detective
Outstanding Comedy Series:
Atlanta
Black-ish
Master of None
Modern Family
Silicon Valley
Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt
Veep
Outstanding Drama Series:
Better Call Saul
The Crown
The Handmaid's Tale
House of Cards
Stranger Things
This Is Us
Westworld
© Cover Media