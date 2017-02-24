Whitney Port launches flower delivery business

Share

The Hills star has traded her fashion line for flowers.

Whitney Port has launched an online floral delivery service, which benefits severely ill teenagers.

The former star of The Hills has teamed up with a partner to help revolutionise the way flowers are ordered with her Bloom 2 Bloom venture.

"I am SOOOOO excited to introduce our new floral brand @bloom2bloom!" Whitney wrote on Instagram on Thursday (23Feb17). "My partner, Laurenne (Resnick) and I have been working so hard to bring to you Bloom2Bloom's new site! The fresh, U.S.-grown flowers you love, with a fresh look just in time for Spring! And of course, each purchase gives back to @WishUponATeen."

The 31-year-old admits even she was surprised by her new business venture: "I didn't see myself getting into flowers, but now that I am, I'm so passionate about it," she told InStyle. "It's just another way to show off my creativity."

The business took root when Whitney and Laurenne met at a 2016 event. Whitney explains she wasn't sure where to take her career at the time.

"I was in a big transitional phase - I had stopped doing (fashion line) Whitney Eve in the spring (16) and was taking my time to figure out what my next step was, and this kind of landed in my lap. I was like, 'Why not? Flowers are fun. They're an easy thing to work with'. I dove right in."

Whitney boasts her flowers are "extremely fresh" and "they last a super long time", adding, "I've had some last for up to two weeks.

"The bouquets are very bohemian: a mix of wildflowers and succulents. I'm obsessed with dahlias right now."

She still sees a fashion tie-in too.

"I guess in a sense, they're (flowers) fashion for your home - you're accessorizing your home or office."

The new initiative comes at a very exciting time in Whitney's life - the former reality TV star is pregnant.

"When two people love each other so much and the love becomes too great to fit inside both people, it spills over into a THIRD person," she wrote in a recent Instagram post. "This is how I am going to explain where babies come from to the little baby that is now growing inside my belly because Timmy and I are PREGNANT!"

She wed husband Tim Rosenman in 2015.

