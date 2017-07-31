Whitney Port welcomes baby boy

Share

She joins Lauren Conrad in the mommy club.

Former The Hills star Whitney Port has given birth to a baby boy.

The reality TV star took to Instagram on Monday (31Jul17) to announce the arrival of little Sonny Sanford Rosenman, who was born in the early hours of Thursday (27Jul17). The child is Whitney's first with her husband, Tim Rosenman, who she wed in late 2015.

"Sorry I've been MIA (missing in action) for like a week! I lost my phone," she joked in the caption to a painting which featured the message, 'Welcome Baby Sonny'.

"Just kidding!! I made a human!" she continued. "Everyone is so happy and healthy and we are home now... I am beyond obsessed and in love and wish I could bottle this feeling for all of you out there."

She also shared the first pictures of Sonny on her blog, and in the accompanying post, Whitney, 32, admitted she was "obsessed" with her tot.

"I love him and feel protective over him, but more than anything, I'm just like obsessed," she wrote. "I can't stop looking at him, or thinking about him when I am in another room..."

"My heart just grew to accommodate all this extra love I now have to give," she gushed. "I don't care if this is sappy or trite and I don't want to say that I love him more than anything ever because I love Timmy and my family. It's not about loving him more than something else I love. It's just awesome."

Whitney, who shared her pregnancy news in February (17), is the latest star of The Hills to join the mommy club. Lauren Conrad and her lawyer husband William Tell became first-time parents to a son named Liam James on 5 July (17), while Heidi Montag and Spencer Pratt are also expecting a son, who is due later this year (17).

