Whoopi Goldberg 'owes' Maggie Smith for supporting her after mom's health news

Whoopi Goldberg is returning to London for the first time since her mother's death to perform her stand-up show at the Palladium.

Whoopi Goldberg praised her Sister Act co-star Maggie Smith for supporting her when her mom suffered a stroke.

The Color Purple actress was playing Mother Superior in the West End production of Sister Act, based on the 1992 comedy she starred in, back in 2010 when she learned her mother Emma Johnson has suffered a stroke.

She pulled out of the production so she could fly back to the U.S. and be with her in her final days, and now Whoopi has revealed Maggie had come to see the show that fateful evening and stayed with her the whole time to help her get back home.

"She's the one who actually got me through that evening when I heard," Whoopi told The Sun newspaper. "She had come to see the show and so she was with me when I got the news... A friend of hers and Maggie stayed with me that whole evening so I could go get on a plane. I owe her so much."

The comedian hasn't seen the veteran actress since and she hopes that will change when she returns to London to perform her stand-up show at the London Palladium in February (17), her first time in capital since her mother's death.

"It's kind of a wonderful thing to be able to come back and this time when I go, go without sadness. Well, my mother would have said, 'Listen, you can't bring me back!" she joked.

The 61-year-old would be up for reuniting with Maggie for a third Sister Act movie and also dreams of landing a role in a British TV show.

"I always hope when I come to England the BBC will say, 'Hey we want you to do something.' I would love that," she explained. "Maybe Channel 4 or BBC 1, 2 and 3, who knows? Maybe somebody will say, 'Hey stick around kid.'"

Whoopi Goldberg - Stand Up Live is set to take place on 11 February (17).

