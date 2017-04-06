Wilhelmina Models signs Dustin Lance Black

Share

Wilhelmina Models will be helping Dustin Lance Black land editorial work and fashion campaigns.

Dustin Lance Black is Wilhelmina Models’ latest signing.

The screenwriter and director, who’s engaged to British Olympic diver Tom Daley, is now adding model to his impressive resume after signing on the dotted line with the world renowned agency.

Wilhelmina will now help secure Dustin editorial work and fashion campaigns.

"In a time when too many are using our differences to divide us, I want to help lift our differences up as what make us magnificent, what make us powerful," the 42-year-old stated, reports The Hollywood Reporter. "Fashion has the potential to help our individuality roar, and right now, we must use every tool in our arsenal to amplify that roar."

Dustin follows in the footsteps of Nicki Minaj, Demi Lovato and Nick Jonas, all of whom have also been snapped up by the agency in recent months.

Talking about signing up the Oscar winner, who took home a gold statuette in 2009 for writing Milk, about California's first openly gay elected official Harvey Milk, Wilhelmina CEO Bill Wackermann labelled Dustin a “visionary”.

“Dustin Lance Black is a true visionary talent. He uses his artistry, voice and talent to give voice to individuals and ideas who need to be heard," Bill praised.

The company’s Twitter page has also publicly welcomed Dustin to the fold.

“We are thrilled to announce that @DLanceBlack Academy Award Winner + LGBT activist is now a part of the Willy Fam!,” Wilhelmina tweeted.

Dustin recently posed up a storm on the cover of Britain’s Attitude magazine. His fiance Tom has also shot for the gay lifestyle magazine numerous times.

© Cover Media