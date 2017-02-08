Will Arnett's Lego Batman puts Idina Menzel's Frozen to shame

Share

Will Arnett wanted his son to learn from the moving scenes in The Lego Batman Movie.

Will Arnett's The Lego Batman Movie has outshined Frozen in the eyes of Idina Menzel’s son.

The Arrested Development actor is back to voice the tiny toy hero in his own movie, hitting cinemas this month (Feb17), and his sons Archie, eight, and six-year-old Abel lent their vocals to animated orphans in the film. While it’s quite the achievement for the young boys, Will jokes it hasn’t gone down well with some of their pals' parents.

“We needed some voices for these orphans, and I said, ‘You guys might be orphans one day.’ Once the tears dried we got them in the booth and they recorded some stuff,” he jokingly recalled on Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Tuesday night (07Feb17).

“One of (my son’s) buddies is Idina Menzel’s son (Walker), you know it’s California… (Idina) from Frozen – beautiful voice, amazing, she’s incredible. After my son had been in the movie he was showing off to his buddies at school, he’s six, and he was showing off to Idina’s son and they were all going, ‘Wow, oh my God, you’re in Lego Batman,’ and she turned to me and she was like, ‘Thanks – Frozen’s not good enough now.’”

Will’s sons saw the finished film recently and the 46-year-old star admitted his youngest got emotional towards the end of the film during some poignant scenes. In a bid to help him cope, the Blades of Glory actor held back on comforting his offspring too much.

“It was really sweet. It’s quite moving at the end and I had to assure him that everything that everything was gonna work out and eventually I said, ‘But maybe it won’t,’ because I wanted to learn the boy, you know? The boy needs to learn about life,” Will quipped.

The Lego Batman Movie also features the voices of Rosario Dawson, Ralph Fiennes, Zach Galifianakis and Will's former Arrested Development co-star Michael Cera.

