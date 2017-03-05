will.i.am wishes his family was in the U.K.

Share

will.i.am is convinced the latest series of The Voice U.K. boasts the best panel of judges to date.

will.i.am would love to bring his whole family in Los Angeles to live with him in London.

The musician has becoming an honorary Brit in recent years thanks to his stint as a judge on The Voice U.K., the new season of which is about to go into live shows.

Although will loves England and all the capital city has to offer, there’s one thing which he wishes he could change.

“The only thing I miss about Los Angeles is my family,” he told Britain’s TV&Satellite magazine. “I’d love to bring them all over here. That would be an exodus of about 100 people. It would be like, ‘Come on everybody, we’re leaving.’ It would be my aunts, my uncles, their kids, my cousins, their kids... I’d need two planes!”

The Black Eyed Peas star views the U.K. as the “center of the planet” and couldn’t get his head around Great Britain’s decision to leave the European Union last year (16), in a move dubbed Brexit.

It hasn’t changed his views on the nation though and he’s thrilled to be back in the spinning chair on The Voice alongside music veteran and regular judge Tom Jones as well as newcomers Gavin Rossdale of Bush and American Idol finalist Jennifer Hudson.

“Honestly, I think this is the best panel out of all the series,” he said. “Jennifer’s freakin’ awesome! She has this depth of wisdom and experience to give to the singers. I love how smooth Gavin is. He’s just so calm and, when the stakes are high, he delivers.

“And then to have the legend that is Tom back, well, there’s really no word for it. Sorry, I know that’s really long-winded – I could have just said it’s dope!”

