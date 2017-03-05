will.i.am wishes his family was in the U.K.

will.i.am wishes his family was in the U.K.
will.i.am
Posted by Cover Media on March 5, 2017 at 11:30 am
will.i.am is convinced the latest series of The Voice U.K. boasts the best panel of judges to date.

will.i.am would love to bring his whole family in Los Angeles to live with him in London.

The musician has becoming an honorary Brit in recent years thanks to his stint as a judge on The Voice U.K., the new season of which is about to go into live shows.

Although will loves England and all the capital city has to offer, there’s one thing which he wishes he could change.

“The only thing I miss about Los Angeles is my family,” he told Britain’s TV&Satellite magazine. “I’d love to bring them all over here. That would be an exodus of about 100 people. It would be like, ‘Come on everybody, we’re leaving.’ It would be my aunts, my uncles, their kids, my cousins, their kids... I’d need two planes!”

The Black Eyed Peas star views the U.K. as the “center of the planet” and couldn’t get his head around Great Britain’s decision to leave the European Union last year (16), in a move dubbed Brexit.

It hasn’t changed his views on the nation though and he’s thrilled to be back in the spinning chair on The Voice alongside music veteran and regular judge Tom Jones as well as newcomers Gavin Rossdale of Bush and American Idol finalist Jennifer Hudson.

“Honestly, I think this is the best panel out of all the series,” he said. “Jennifer’s freakin’ awesome! She has this depth of wisdom and experience to give to the singers. I love how smooth Gavin is. He’s just so calm and, when the stakes are high, he delivers.

“And then to have the legend that is Tom back, well, there’s really no word for it. Sorry, I know that’s really long-winded – I could have just said it’s dope!”

© Cover Media

Related news

Sylvester Stallone’s Daughter Makes Runway Debut

Posted on 20/02/2017
Sistine Stallone walked as part of London Fashion Week on Sunday (19Feb17).

Chris Martin intervened to help Gavin Rossdale learn to play the piano

Posted on 26/02/2017
Gavin Rossdale admits he is a huge One Direction fan.

Arnold Schwarzenegger: 'I wasn't fired from Celebrity Apprentice'

Posted on 05/03/2017
The Terminator legend and Donald Trump have clashed yet again over the reality show.

The Beat Fan Club

Contests

Text to 92925

'Weather'

To get the 24 hour forecast

'DJ'

For the last 5 songs played

Photos

[15 PICS] Celebrities As Children

All photo albums

Facebook