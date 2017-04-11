Wilson sisters need counseling before Heart can regroup

Share

The siblings fell out after Ann's husband assaulted Nancy's kids during a tour bus altercation last summer.

Rockers Heart will only reform if Ann Wilson and her sister get a little counseling, according to the singer.

The rocker and her sibling Nancy fell out over a family assault drama and have since carved up their band.

Ann has gone solo, while Nancy has formed a new group, Roadcase Royale.

The sisters became estranged after Ann's husband, Dean Wetter, was arrested for physically attacking Nancy's kids last summer (16). Reports suggested one of the children left a tour bus door open and Wetter flew into a rage because a pet dog could have escaped.

He was detained by police and pleaded guilty to two non-felony assault charges last month (Mar17). He will be sentenced on 14 April (17).

"When I came offstage and Dean told me what happened, the first thing he said was, 'Go onto Nancy's bus and clear the way, because I want to apologize'," Ann tells Rolling Stone. "I went over, and everyone in the Heart camp was sitting around. They wouldn't listen. I know him and I know he was really provoked. It was wrong of him to get into it, but he's a person of extremely high moral fiber. It was just totally unfortunate all round."

The rest of last year's Heart tour was "excruciating", according to Nancy, and now Ann reveals she and her sister have stopped speaking and only communicate via text.

"I do see a positive way forward, and that's our friendship," Ann adds. "Nancy and I didn't do this thing. Nobody in this situation is evil. Nancy and I love each other. We want to be friends. My side really hurt her side, her side really hurt my side. We've got to let those heal, and get some counseling."

And Nancy seems to agree the band's current hiatus needn't be a split: "It's been more negative than it needed to be, but I'm willing and ready to get back into a dialogue, with Ann in particular, about if we've still got Heart," she says. "I just know in my gut that me and Ann are going to be fine."

© Cover Media