Winona Ryder's odd SAG Awards facial expressions go viral

Winona Ryder's odd SAG Awards facial expressions go viral
Winona Ryder
Posted by Cover Media on January 30, 2017 at 8:30 am
The 45-year-old actress took to the stage with her Stranger Things co-stars to accept the gong for Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series.

Winona Ryder went viral on Sunday night (29Jan17) thanks to a host of hilarious facial expressions she pulled onstage at the Screen Actors Guild Awards.

The 45-year-old actress took to the stage with her Stranger Things co-stars to accept the gong for Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series.

Actor David Harbour took charge of the acceptance speech, and he followed in the footsteps of many other stars at the ceremony by using it to make a comment on America's political landscape now Donald Trump is President.

Winona was by his side as he delivered the emotional and emphatic speech, and displayed a wide array of facial expressions as she listened to his powerful words, which turned into shouting by the end.

"In light of everything that's going on in the world today, it's difficult to celebrate the already-celebrated Stranger Things, but this award from you who take your craft seriously and earnestly believe, like me, that great acting can change the world," he said.

"Now, as we act in the continuing narrative of Stranger Things, we 1983 Midwesterners will repel bullies, we will shelter freaks and outcasts, those who have no home. We will get past the lies, we will hunt monsters. And when we are at a loss amidst the hypocrisy and the casual violence of certain individuals and institutions. We will, as per Chief Jim Hopper, punch some people in the face when they seek to destroy the weak, the disenfranchised and the marginalized!"

Winona's expressions as she listened to the speech took in everything from surprise, fear, confusion, disgust and joy, and were quickly turned into GIFs and memes by fans on the Internet.

Her facial gymnastics could have something to do with the fact that she and the entire Stranger Things cast hadn't expected to take home the award.

And while David had pre-written his speech in case of a victory, he told Entertainment Tonight after the ceremony that he was unsure whether he could actually deliver it.

"I did know if we did win, I'm very bad at improvisation, as the rest of the cast tell you, so I did not want to go up there with nothing to say," he explained. "I've had a lot of feelings and thoughts this last week and I wanted to express it in some way that dealt with what we do through our art."

© Cover Media

Related news

Stranger Things cast blanked Amy Adams for Amy Schumer

Posted on 11/01/2017
Amy Adams has recalled how her grandparents taught her to work for her money from a young age.

Millie Bobby Brown poses for new Calvin Klein campaign

Posted on 23/01/2017
Stranger Things star Millie Bobby Brown has been tapped by Calvin Klein for the brand's new campaign.

Fences & The Crown are double winners at 2017 Screen Actors Guild Awards

Posted on 30/01/2017
Denzel Washington beat out Oscars Best Actor favourite Casey Affleck.

The Beat Fan Club

Contests

Text to 92925

'Weather'

To get the 24 hour forecast

'DJ'

For the last 5 songs played

Photos

12 Uplifting Quotes to Start the Week Off Right

All photo albums

Facebook