Wiz Khalifa and Amber Rose play dress up for son's birthday

The model recently had to dismiss speculation suggesting the former couple was back together romantically.

Rapper Wiz Khalifa and his ex-wife Amber Rose dressed up as Batman and Batgirl over the weekend (18-19Feb17) to celebrate their son's fourth birthday with a superhero-themed party.

The former couple, which recently shot down rumors of a romantic reconciliation, teamed up for little Sebastian's big day on Sunday (19Feb17), playing host to guests including Amber's best friend and new mom Blac Chyna, actor Tom Arnold, and Khloe Kardashian's ex-husband, basketball player Lamar Odom.

Sebastian's friends were entertained with face-painting, a bouncy castle, and a DJ, and proud mom Amber gave fans an insight into the bash by sharing video clips and photos on social media.

One post featured the model and Wiz standing side by side as they raised a toast to the birthday boy.

"We love Sebastian," Amber told the crowd. "He's our beautiful child. He's super awesome. Happy birthday pumpkin!"

Another shot showed Sebastian as he blew the candles on his three-tiered birthday cake, which was decorated with characters from animated kids' show PJ Masks.

Amber and Wiz have rebuilt their friendship since splitting in 2014 after a year of marriage, which led to a bitter custody battle.

Earlier this month (Feb17), it appeared the pair's romance was back on after the stars kissed for the cameras on the red carpet at Clive Davis' annual pre-Grammy Awards gala at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Los Angeles.

However, Amber took to social media two days later and urged fans not to read too much into the innocent smooch.

"Wiz and I are family and we will be family for the rest of our lives for Sebastian," she wrote. "We've been through hell and back so a kiss on the lips for a photo and a night out of fun is not a big deal for either of us, we are in a great place but we are very much still divorced and not together."

