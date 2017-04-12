Wiz Khalifa launching marijuana-themed mobile app

Share

The star is giving fans the chance to visit his real-life marijuana dispensary in Colorado.

Rapper Wiz Khalifa has found a new way to cash in on his love of marijuana by using his pastime as the theme for a new mobile game.

The Black and Yellow hitmaker will celebrate the popular 4/20 stoner holiday next week (20Apr17) by launching Wiz Khalifa's Weed Farm, in which gamers will learn how to grow cannabis, harvest the plant, and reinvest their profits to succeed.

"It's a fun game and I play it all the time. Better than Pokemon!" Wiz quips.

According to a press release, the free mobile app is aimed at shedding light on the growing legalized marijuana industry in the U.S., and the opportunities available for a new generation of entrepreneurs and weed aficionados alike.

Game developers at Metamoki plan to allow users to go international with their operations in future updates of Wiz Khalifa's Weed Farm.

The hip-hop star is providing a sneak-peek of the app on weedfarm.wizkhalifa.com, where fans will have the chance to win a trip for two to Colorado to go backstage at his Wellness Retreat tour stop on 23 April (17), and visit Wiz's real life marijuana dispensary, Khalifa Kush.

Wiz isn't the first rapper and pot smoker to capitalize on the relaxed legalization regarding marijuana use - his friend and frequent collaborator Snoop Dogg also has his Leafs by Snoop line, which he unveiled in 2015 in Colorado, where recreational weed is legal. He previously launched a new media company dedicated to marijuana projects, titled MerryJane.com, through which he created his MTV comedy series Mary + Jane.

