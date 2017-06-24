Wiz Khalifa: 'My clothes will get you noticed'

Share

Wiz Khalifa has teamed up with streetwear brands FourTwoFour and Pleasures on a line of clothes

Wiz Khalifa is designing clothes for people who like laid-back looks but still want to get noticed.

The See You Again hit maker has teamed up with streetwear brands FourTwoFour and Pleasures to create a capsule collection, which had its runway debut in Los Angeles recently.

“I think the more daring, but still chill, individual is going to wear it,” Wiz told American Vogue. “It’s for people who want to just fall back and kick it, but still be noticed as well.”

The line is made up of bright hoodies and sweatpants, colorful hats and T-shirts. And the 29-year-old created the clothes to be unisex, as he thinks that’s where fashion trends are currently at.

“Everybody likes to wear everything these days. It all crosses over. Chicks want to wear their guy’s clothes, and guys want to wear s**t that girls are into as well,” he shrugged.

Wiz is the latest in a long line of hip-hop stars to venture into fashion. He follows in the footsteps of A$AP Rocky, who’s collaborated with Jonathan Anderson and Guess, Kendrick Lamar, who’s worked with Reebok, and Yeezy label boss Kanye West, who shows off his offerings during New York Fashion Week.

“Fashion and music go hand in hand,” Wiz stated. “It’s all expression. And to feel good, you’ve got to look good. Knowing that you’re on point, style-wise—even if it’s just you impressing yourself, which it should be most of the time—that helps everything in life.”

© Cover Media