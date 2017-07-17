Wonder Woman passes Harry Potter finale to become third-biggest Warner Bros. hit

Share

A sequel is expected to be confirmed at this week's Comic-Con event in San Diego.

Wonder Woman has become Warner Bros. studio's third-biggest hit after passing the gross for the final Harry Potter film.

The blockbuster has already shattered box office records around the world and now director Patty Jenkins has chalked up another ahead of the expected reveal of a sequel at Comic-Con in San Diego, California later this week (beg17Jul17).

Thanks to its weekend take, the DC Comics movie leapfrogged 2011's Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 2 with a domestic tally of over $381 million.

Only director Christopher Nolan's The Dark Knight and The Dark Knight Rises have raked in more for the studio.

Among its other movie medals, Wonder Woman has also become the top-grossing film of all time from a female director, and it's now on course to become the top-grossing movie of the summer by the end of this week, out-grossing Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, which has hauled in $386.6 million domestically to date.

Jenkins' movie, starring Gal Gadot as Wonder Woman is expected to sail past $390 million by Friday (21Jul17).

Warner Bros. and DC Comics bosses are expected to announce a release date for a Wonder Woman sequel at Comic-Con, which begins on Wednesday (19Jul17). Jenkins has already signed on to direct.

Meanwhile, original Wonder Woman Lynda Carter has revealed she is open to making a guest appearance in the sequel.

The 65-year-old actress, who portrayed the Amazonian warrior princess on TV in the 1970s, admits scheduling conflicts prevented her from making a cameo appearance alongside Gadot, but she's keen to work something out with Jenkins for the movie follow-up.

"We were trying to get me in the first one and we couldn't make it work with our timing," Lynda told People. "It really is up to Patty, and if it works in an organic way it'll be great fun and it'll be wonderful to do. Am I open to it? Absolutely. I adore Patty Jenkins, and it'll be wonderful to do. But we'll just see how that goes."

The director previously praised the actress for her support, telling The Associated Press, "She has been like a sister to us on this journey. I wanted her to know, 'Lynda, we're not the next generation doing their version of Wonder Woman; we were born of your Wonder Woman and it is a line, it's a chain. We are a continuation of a vision and a dream of a great character'."

