Woody Harrelson can't remember details of wild night spent with three women

Woody Harrelson has opened up about how his drinking got him into big trouble with his wife Laura 15 years ago.

Woody Harrelson has repressed details of a wild night he spent with three women in London.

The True Detective star has been a Hollywood star since the ‘80s, and as well as his screen roles, has become known for his party antics.

Explaining that one of the pitfalls of being a celebrity is “everybody wants to have a shot with you”, Woody’s drinking has gotten him into big trouble in the past with his wife Laura in the past.

“(In 2002) I went to this bar in London, and afterward these girls came up to me, these two girls, and asked me, ‘So you want to take a walk on the wild side?’ So I said, ‘I guess I do,'” he recalled to The Hollywood Reporter. “And then I hopped in the car, and another girl I didn't even know hopped in. We went to my place, and one of the girls was a (papa)razzi or worked for them, worked for the rags. And she got a photographer to come out. That one girl manipulated the other two. I was bummed when they all left together 'cause I knew it was going to happen (an article)… I never read it 'cause I didn't want to read it.

“I'm not sure how Laura (Louie, wife) found out, but she did. I was kind of hoping she wouldn't see it. I can't remember the details; I've doubtless repressed it. She never saw the thing. But someone told her.”

The pair, who have been together for nearly 30 years after meeting on the set of Cheers, worked past the incident after Woody apologized with what he calls a "standard Texan grovel".

The 55-year-old now tries to keep his drinking to a minimum, preferring to just let go on weekends rather than in the week too. He’s also quit smoking marijuana after having a weird reaction that turned out to be adrenal exhaustion.

“I'm a happy drunk, but sometimes I drink to the point where I'm not really thinking very clearly,” he added.

