Yara Shahidi aims to change the face of beauty with Clean & Clear campaign

Share

The teenage Black-ish star hopes to empower young minority women with her new modeling gig.

Actress Yara Shahidi is committed to diversifying the entire beauty community as the new face of Clean & Clear.

The Black-ish star, who is the daughter of an African-American mother and Iranian-American father, is proud of her new role as an ambassador for the skincare product line and she hopes to spur cultural change through her campaign.

“It’s not that I want to be the face of black girls, but I’m just hoping I can be one of the many faces that ends up here (in beauty campaigns),” the 17-year-old told People reporters at a recent Clean & Clear event. “That’s what I love. Because so much of (your confidence) comes from seeing yourself reflected (in others) and I have the great fortune of seeing myself reflected in both Iranian women and black women.

"To be one of those faces for girls is really cool and surreal to think about.”

Yara is convinced the best way to push for more diversity in the beauty industry is by empowering young minority consumers to buy products that reflect their world view.

“It’s about aligning yourself with brands that align with you, other than your (beauty) regimen, but in your social and political beliefs. That’s what’s important," she insisted. “I think some of it is realizing our mind power. I don’t think we value ourselves enough to realize how important we are. There are some companies that are paying attention to what we're doing and what we're buying and (they) are being authentic to our experience, because they’re aware of our power as young girls.”

© Cover Media