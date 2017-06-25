Yara Shahidi swears by the power of beauty oils

Share

Black-ish actress Yara Shahidi uses an almond oil to keep her curls looking shiny.

Black-ish star Yara Shahidi loves using natural oil-based products when it comes to her beauty regime.

The actress and model, who is best known for playing Zoey on the hit sitcom, is building up a reputation as quite the fashionista. Yara's flawless skin and signature curls make her stands out on the red carpet, and the starlet shares that she has a very minimal routine when it comes to her hair care.

"I love Mielle Mint Almond Oil. It’s perfect for hydrating curls, and it’s nice to use after a long day of wearing tonnes of hair product on set - it feels like I’m taking a break and just caring for my hair. You don’t need to spend a lot on hair products,” she told Stylecaster.com, adding that she likes to style her hair with Eco Styler Styling Gel. "Eco Styler is a $3 gel you can use to put your hair up, and it never flakes."

The 17-year-old has recently been tapped to appear in Gap's new Bridging the Gap fashion campaign, which celebrates stars of a diverse range of ages and cultural backgrounds. And Yara chose to rock her natural curls in the ads, following on from advice from her parents.

"Having my parents emphasize how important it is to be true to who I am, and having them love how much I love my natural curls, means a lot," she said.

When it comes to her everyday routine, Yara explains that she uses very few products and tends to simply dab only a little concealer, naming Nars Radiant Creamy Concealer as a favorite. She'll also use Glossier's Boy Brow on her eyebrows.

"There’s nothing wrong with a full brow, but I love that Boy Brow keeps your brows in place, adds a little color to them, and you can do it in seconds," the star added.

