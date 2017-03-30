Zac Efron: 'Hugh Jackman rescued me from a blazing building'

Share

The heartthrob reflects on his near-death experience with humor.

Zac Efron lived out "every girl's dream" after Hugh Jackman rescued him from a burning building.

The 29-year-old actor, who plays Jackman's assistant in the upcoming circus musical The Greatest Showman, was almost frazzled while filming a fiery scene in the P.T. Barnum biopic last month (Feb17), and now admits he has the Les Miserables actor to thank for getting him out alive form a blazing set.

"It started to get late, and some of the pyrotechnics got a little bit too hot," Zac recalled of the dangerous incident to MTV News at CinemaCon in Las Vegas on Tuesday (28Mar17).

"We burst out of the building. It looked great on camera. We didn't know it (at the time), but it was pretty intense. I watched playback, and he (Hugh) saved me from a burning building. It later exploded that night. It was a set, but it later burned down."

"It was pretty awesome," Zac quipped. "Hugh Jackman saving you from a burning building? It's every girl's dream!"

The fire rescue's pyrotechnic malfunction caused tremendous damage at the Brooklyn Navy Yard in New York, where the scene was shot.

The New York Post previously reported around 100 firefighters appeared on the set at Flushing Avenue and Navy Street to combat the huge blaze and struggled to contain it at first.

"Fire was blowing out through the roof,” a source told the outlet. “It blew right through the roof and melted a lot of really large light fixtures on the top.”

“The fire was tremendous,’’ another insider added. “They used too much accelerant, and the whole building burnt down.’’

Although over 150 people were on set while the rescue scene was being shot, no one was injured.

The Greatest Showman will open in cinemas on Christmas Day (25Dec17).

