Zac Efron tapped to front Hugo Boss fragrance campaign

Actor Zac Efron has been tapped to front the campaign for Hugo Boss' fragrance, Hugo Man.

The Dirty Grandpa star will act as a brand ambassador for the German luxury brand's cologne, named Hugo Man, with his full campaign to be unveiled next year (17).

In a statement, Hugo Boss executives described the 29-year-old actor as a perfect fit for the brand.

"An intriguing mix of classic movie star with an irreverent, urban edge, Zac's unique style, confidence, charisma and wit makes him the perfect advocate for Hugo Man's biggest venture yet," they said.

"Zac will kick-start a digitally-focused and multi-faceted campaign set to encourage younger generations to act on their passions to achieve their goals."

The partnership marks Zac's first fragrance campaign. And it seems the star couldn't be more excited by his new role, choosing to share the news and first photo from his new gig on social media.

"Hey guys- I'm excited to reveal that I will be fronting the new Hugo man campaign next year- check it out! #BlueSteel #YourTimeIsNow," he wrote on Twitter, making reference to Ben Stiller's fashion spoof Zoolander with his hashtags.

He previously teased fans about his new campaign in a video post on Cosmopolitan magazine's YouTube page.

"Hey I'm Zac Efron, and as you can see, I'm on set today because I am shooting my very first fragrance campaign," he said in the video. "Can you guess the brand?"

Zac's collaboration with the fashion company comes hot on the heels of another Hollywood star's partnership with a huge style brand, as last week it was revealed that Selena Gomez will be the new face of New York-based fashion and accessories label Coach.

