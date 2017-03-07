Zayn Malik accepted iHeartRadio Music Award meant for Fifth Harmony - report

Share

iHeartRadio executives congratulated Fifth Harmony for their Best Music Video win on Twitter.

Zayn Malik reportedly accepted the iHeartRadio Music Award for best video by mistake at the weekend (04-05Mar17).

The former One Direction star was reported as an early winner ahead of the music awards show on Sunday and he issued an acceptance speech on Twitter to thank his fans for voting for his video Pillowtalk alongside his co-star and girlfriend Gigi Hadid.

However, iHeartRadio executives issued a complete list of winners on their website on Monday (06Mar17), revealing the winners of the Best Music Video prize were Fifth Harmony and Ty Dolla $ign for their collaboration Work From Home.

They also wrote on their Twitter page: "Congrats #Harmonizers. You helped @fifthharmony win #BestFanArmy, #BestCover and #BestMusicVideo at our #iHeartAwards!"

The girl group celebrated the win too, tweeting, "The face you make when you find out you won #BestMusicVideo at #iHeartAwards Thank you all!! @tydollasign #BestCover #BestFanArmy," while band member Lauren Jauregui posted, "AYYEEEEE SO WE WON THREE BABES!!!! @AllyBrooke @NormaniKordei @dinahjane97 and CONGRATS @tydollasign yaaaasssss."

The four piece, made up of Lauren, Dinah Jane, Normani Kordei, and Ally Brooke Hernandez, had also won prizes for Best Fan Army, which they accepted during the show, and Best Cover for their version of Elle King's Ex's & Oh's.

Zayn has since been listed the winner of the Best Solo Breakout award, a new category. iHeartRadio executives congratulated him on Twitter and linked to the speech he had originally given for Best Music Video.

"I'm currently in Paris, sorry I can't be there," he told fans. "A little birdie told me that I've actually won an award, so thank you very much. I'm very honored. To everyone that voted, it means a lot, and my co-star's actually sitting next to me right here, so she's gonna say hello as well."

Gigi then appeared in the shot said "thanks so much" and blew a kiss to the camera.

